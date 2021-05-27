Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

First Lady Jill Biden tours vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College

By Andrew Minegar, Rachel Louise Just
WWMT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First Lady Jill Biden visited Michigan on Thursday as part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination tour. Biden visited a pop-up clinic at Grand Rapids Community College with Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, stopping to speak with students who had been vaccinated at the clinic and sharing a message encouraging more Michiganders to get vaccinated.

