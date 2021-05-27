Indy 500 TV Schedule / Starting Grid: May 2021 (Indycar Series)

Formula 1 takes to the streets of Monte Carlo for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. One of the premier races on the motorsport calender returns to the circuit with a limited number of fans in attendance as some of the fastest cars in the world race through the streets on the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The focus will once again be on Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who are far and away the main contenders in the Drivers’ Championship standings. Hamilton has won three of the four races this season, giving him 99 for his career and continuing his dominant run in the sport. Hamilton won in Monaco in 2019, with the 2020 edition getting caneled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside the Hamilton-Verstappen battle, there’s plenty to watch as Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez try to equal their teammates’ impact on the podium. Eyes will also be on other notable racers, including Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.