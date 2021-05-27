‘Guardian of The Walls’: The North American Front

Israel was created by an action of the United Nations in 1947 as a haven for Jews leaving Europe during and after World War II. The United Nations has set the basic principles for a negotiated peaceful settlement with the Palestinians who had lived there prior to 1947 (known as the “land for peace” formula) by its resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973). Starting as a sliver of its current territory, over the years the new nation successfully fought neighboring countries and thereby secured control over a much larger territory now known as greater Israel from the Jordanian border to the Mediterranean. Israel has also occupied the Gaza territory that was originally part of Egypt, and the Golan Heights, formerly part of Syria.