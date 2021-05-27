Cancel

UNESCO Joins Hands With Educators To Fight ‘Fake News’

By OMMCOM NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiruvananthapuram: A webinar on Thursday in which a UNESCO representative took part, took up the issue of fake news and disinformation which has become one of the biggest challenges faced by journalists across the world. The purpose of the session was to create awareness about the resources and curriculum created...

#Unesco#Fake News#Press Freedom#International Education#Journalists#Media Education#Information Literacy#Teaching#Fighting Misinformation#Disinformation
