Looking to neighbors to fix neighborhoods

umnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA simple but game-changing shift in perspective is putting DeAmon Harges at the vanguard of helping neighborhoods rejuvenate. Harges, founder of The Learning Tree and faculty member of the Asset-Based Community Development Institute at DePaul University, is one of five Tom Locke Innovative Leader Award winners. The award, given for the first time this year by the Wesleyan Investive, goes to people “who exemplify innovative spiritual leadership and missionally driven entrepreneurship.”

www.umnews.org
ABC 15 News

Young students take action to fix up Phoenix neighborhood park

PHOENIX — Middle-schoolers are taking action to fix up their neighborhood park that hasn't been renovated in 30 years. They even arranged a meeting with city of Phoenix officials to tell them about their ideas. A few years ago, Grand Canyon University attempted to acquire Little Canyon Park off 35th...
Grand Rapids, MIrapidgrowthmedia.com

Looking back at how Oakdale Neighbors have helped the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

Since 1996, Oakdale Neighbors has provided asset-based community development to the southeast neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Targeting the area from Hall to Burton and Eastern to Giddings, Oakdale Neighbors was founded with a mission to “walk hand in hand with [its] neighbors.” What began as a family mentoring program that helped develop jobs, find housing, and meet family needs, has grown to include several youth mentoring and education programs, adult financial and computer literacy programs, monthly neighborhood safety meetings, and Boston Square Community Bikes, a free do-it-yourself bike shop. Despite the organization’s success, COVID-19 and its subsequent need for quarantine, have provided a unique set of challenges to an organization so dedicated to creating connection in the community. Since COVID-19 began, Director of Oakdale Neighbors, Pastor Kennith Hoskins says, “Our work has intensified.”
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Neighbor to Neighbor Launches “Fill the Build” Campaign

As the new Neighbor to Neighbor building at 248 East Putnam Ave is constructed over the summer, Neighbor to Neighbor will take this time to honor the people who had the vision and were the major force in getting Neighbor to Neighbor where it is today. From now until mid-November...
Milwaukee, WImediamilwaukee.com

Historic Bronzeville Neighborhood Reimagined

Walking through the exhibit, there is the soft hum of jazz music and shoes on a line, strung up delicately by the connected laces. There is a group of doo-wop singers on the corner of 4th and Brown. There are posters of renowned artists such as Louis Armstrong, Howling Woof, Ella Fitzgerald and many others who are in town to perform, eager or unbeknownst to how they will pave the way for others.
Brownstown, INTribTown.com

Friends and Neighbors club meets

Friends and Neighbors Extension Homemakers Club gained a new member, Lou Bowling, during the May 25 meeting. President Ruby Niccum opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and club creed. Nine members answered the roll call by naming their favorite spring flower. Ruth Bateman used Psalm 92:12-14 for her...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

The 25 states that are dropping the $300 weekly unemployment benefit

This week Maryland announced it will end $300 enhanced weekly unemployment payments beginning July 3. That means exactly half of U.S. states will soon drop the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit. The economic picture in Maryland, and the nation as a whole, has recovered remarkably since the depths of the...
Worldboundarycreektimes.com

B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools

The head of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver has offered a formal apology for the church’s role in the residential school system. Archbishop J. Michael Miller’s statement comes after the discovery of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The discovery was made public by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation last Thursday.
Utah Stateupr.org

Catholicism In Utah And Community Outreach

Ten years after the arrival of Mormon pioneers in 1863, Catholicism became the second established religion in Utah. Priest Lawrence Scanlan was entrusted with the 800 Utah Catholics upon his arrival. Since then, the Catholic church has become the third largest Christian religion in the state after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Protestantism. In the city of Logan, the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church welcomes up to 600 parishioners each mass - the majority of whom are Hispanics.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Transgender 8th Grader Committed Suicide in Rural Ohio

A transgender teenager took their own life on Tuesday in a small Ohio town after allegations of bullying. Sam Diaz, 14, who was assigned female at birth and identified as male, was found dead in Washington Court House. He was an 8th grader and attended Washington Middle School. The town has a population of 14,000 and is about an hour south of Columbus.
Clemmons, NCclemmonscourier.net

Your Neighbor: Meet Will Munster

Will Munster has always been driven and fueled by hard work and channeling his passion from a young age. “I self-taught myself how to play the piano when I was in elementary school,” recalls Munster. “Both of my parents were talented musically, so it was always around my sisters and I.” An active member of his school’s marching band, Munster was versed in several instruments. Munster’s musicality also included choral singing. “Fortunately, growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, you could sing from the age of 6 to 96,” mentions Munster.
Religionvicksburgnews.com

Thanks to our readers & neighbors

On Monday morning, VDN’s David Day and Tommy Parker met with Bishop Thomas Reed and members of the Wayside Apostolic Church of Deliverance to present them with a check for over $3100. Due to the overwhelming support of our audience, the church has enough money to resolve the water bill...