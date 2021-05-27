Looking to neighbors to fix neighborhoods

Since 1996, Oakdale Neighbors has provided asset-based community development to the southeast neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Targeting the area from Hall to Burton and Eastern to Giddings, Oakdale Neighbors was founded with a mission to “walk hand in hand with [its] neighbors.” What began as a family mentoring program that helped develop jobs, find housing, and meet family needs, has grown to include several youth mentoring and education programs, adult financial and computer literacy programs, monthly neighborhood safety meetings, and Boston Square Community Bikes, a free do-it-yourself bike shop. Despite the organization’s success, COVID-19 and its subsequent need for quarantine, have provided a unique set of challenges to an organization so dedicated to creating connection in the community. Since COVID-19 began, Director of Oakdale Neighbors, Pastor Kennith Hoskins says, “Our work has intensified.”