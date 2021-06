Editor’s note: The following column was originally published in the New Hampshire Union Leader on May 16, 2009. BACK IN THE EARLY 1930s, in my early years of bird study, I attempted to learn as many individual songs and calls of birds from my observation of individual singers. I soon discovered that not all birds of the same species sang exactly the same song. To my untrained ear, although each bird of the same species sang a similar song, there were subtle differences of tone, expression and rhythm that made each singer unique. While some observers believe that every bird species appears to follow its own law of rhythmic time, no matter how the song may sound from birds of the same species, others disagree.