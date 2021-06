Press release from Cortland County Deputy Clerk Savannah Hempstead. This week the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board (CNYRPDB), which includes Cortland County, announced the launch of a multi-county Broadband Internet Survey that looks to gauge the extent of Broadband infrastructure in Central New York and to gather important data from residents that will be used to garner State and Federal funds to expand access to Broadband internet to underserved counties like Cortland.