The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Is Quite Terrifying
M. Night Shyamalan has only made one traditional horror film since The Happening, The Visit. Otherwise, he’s been engaged with creating an unusual cinematic universe (Split and Glass), collaborating with Will and Jaden Smith (After Earth), and directing a big-screen adaptation of an all-time great TV show that I won’t say because I’m still enraged about how horrible it was. With his new feature, Old, though, Shyamalan is back to doing what he does best: terrifying the hell out of me. (This is meant to be a complement.)theurbantwist.com