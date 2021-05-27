Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Is Quite Terrifying

By Bien Luigi
theurbantwist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan has only made one traditional horror film since The Happening, The Visit. Otherwise, he’s been engaged with creating an unusual cinematic universe (Split and Glass), collaborating with Will and Jaden Smith (After Earth), and directing a big-screen adaptation of an all-time great TV show that I won’t say because I’m still enraged about how horrible it was. With his new feature, Old, though, Shyamalan is back to doing what he does best: terrifying the hell out of me. (This is meant to be a complement.)

theurbantwist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Film Adaptation#Day Of The Dead#Official Trailer#Universe#French#Dead Bodies#Earth#Spiders#Feature#Weird Coded Messages#Vacation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesFANGORIA

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Teaser Is Gorgeous, Intriguing, And Terrifying

Have you noticed the trend of hallucinatory horror coming out of the UK lately? In The Earth, the upcoming Censor, and now Edgar Wright takes his shot at the title with Last Night in Soho, which looks absolutely gorgeous and nightmarish in equal measure. Check it!. I think it’s safe...
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Edgar Wright’s LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Gets a Trailer

Focus Features has released the first trailer for Edgar Wright‘s upcoming horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, which involves a young woman who discovers she has the ability to transport herself to 1960s London. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy and is set to open in theaters October. Edgar...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Old Trailer

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
MoviesPopculture

'Last Night in Soho' Star Anya-Taylor Joy Mesmerizes in Trailer for Edgar Wright's New Psychological Thriller

After donning '60s styles in The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy returns to that era in her newest movie, Last Night in Soho. Focus Features released the first trailer for the film on Tuesday. It is the latest project from Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright and co-stars JoJo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie. Last Night in Soho hits theaters on Oct. 22.
MoviesSFGate

London's Swinging Sixties Turn Sinister in New 'Last Night in Soho' Trailer

An aspiring fashion designer finds herself trapped in a time-loop in the trailer for Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller, Last Night in Soho, set to arrive October 22nd. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to pursue fashion design, but soon finds herself...
TV & Videosfiz-x.com

Terrifying New Trailer For Netflix’s A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a spooky teaser trailer for an upcoming Italian horror movie A Classic Horror Story, which pays tribute to the classic Italian horror movies from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The movie is about “five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night...
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Last Night in Soho to Eternals

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Check Out Latest Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD

Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer and poster for the chilling, mysterious new thriller from visionary filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, OLD. Make sure you check out the trailer below and let us know what you think. It’s only a matter of time…. This summer, visionary filmmaker M Night...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s the trailer for the new KISS documentary on A&E

We’re told that this new documentary will be the definitive look at KISS. The four-hour, two-night broadcast will run on Sunday, June 27, and Monday, June 28, starting at 9pm on A&E. Check out this kid KILL Neil Peart’s parts in Rush’s “YYZ” →. Alan Cross. is an internationally known...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

New Trailer: Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”

Walt Disney Pictures has unveiled the third and most effects-fueled trailer for the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-led film adaptation of their popular Disneyland theme park ride “Jungle Cruise”. The adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition film – which takes heavy inspiration from the cinematic classic “The African Queen” though also seems to...
MoviesComicBook

Eternals, Old, and More In This Week's Best Trailers

Did you miss the trailers for Eternals, Old, or anything else from the past week? We've got you covered. It's been another week full of exciting new trailers for upcoming films and television. With as much new content that hits our various screens every week and the myriad trailers and teasers to support them, it's easy to lose track. Now that it's the weekend, it's time to take stock and look back and the biggest, best, and most exciting new trailer for upcoming films and television shows released this week.
Moviesfiz-x.com

Final Terrifying Trailer for THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT

Check out this terrifying new and final trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This looks like it’s going to be a great installment of The Conjuring horror franchise, and it looks like it’s going to tell a dark and frightening story. The...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Trailer: Neill Blomkamp Returns With A Terrifying Supernatural Horror Project

It’s been a somewhat tough decade for writer-director Neill Blomkamp. Since his box-office hit feature debut “District 9” garnered four Oscar nominations in 2009, the South African-Canadian sci-fi auteur has released two major films to diminishing critical and commercial returns: 2013’s “Elysium” (a mega-budgeted misfire by the director’s own admission) and 2015’s “Chappie” (which flopped despite a stellar cast and lighter tone). Perhaps even more significant are the films Blompkamp ended up not making: he’s been hired and fired from shelved sequels to both “Alien” and “RoboCop,” two of the most beloved franchises in modern movies. If either of those projects came together, his cultural footprint might more closely resemble a Ridley Scott or James Cameron. However, notwithstanding a devoted cult following, Blomkamp’s career hasn’t quite delivered on the promise of his early success.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon adds Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Flea and more

Hot off the heels of Katherine Waterson’s casting, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon has added several more actors to its cast. Joining the upcoming film are Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ bassist Flea, Lukas Haas (The Violent Heart), Rory Scovel (Physical), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies) and Damon Gupton (Black Lightning).
MoviesComicBook

Edgar Wright Shares Some Interesting History Behind Jon Hamm’s Baby Driver Character

Edgar Wright fans were recently treated to the long-awaited first trailer for his upcoming horror flick, Last Night in Soho, which is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie. However, many fans are also still waiting on news about Baby Driver 2, which Wright teased again earlier this year when he confirmed the script was written. There haven't been any updates since then, but Wright did take to Instagram yesterday to share a fun behind-the-scenes fact about the first film.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Katherine Waterson cast in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon

Damien Chazelle has cast another role in his upcoming 1920s Hollywood drama Babylon as Deadline reports that Katherine Waterson (Fantastic Beasts) is set to star in the period drama. Waterson joins a cast that includes Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood), Diego Calva...