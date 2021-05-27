While Chatting With Her Destiny’s Child Bandmates, Beyonce Says She’s ‘Cooking Some Music’
Lemonade was released in 2016, so it's been a while since we've had a new Beyonce album. She has, however, released two new albums since then, both of which are not solo efforts: she and Jay-Z collaborated as The Carters on Everything Is Love in 2018, and she collaborated with a number of artists on The Lion King: The Gift, a 2019 soundtrack album. Not to mention, she recently appeared on DJ Khaled's new album in a minor role. She now appears to be working on new stuff.