Myanmar cardinal calls for peace after church bombing
Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, pleaded for an end to violence after a deadly mortar attack in his country claimed the lives of four people sheltering in a church. In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Cardinal Bo, who also serves as president of the Myanmar bishops’ conference, expressed his anguish over last Sunday’s attack on “innocent civilians who sought refuge in Sacred Heart Church” in Kayanthayar, a town in eastern Myanmar near the country’s border with Thailand.thecatholicuniverse.com