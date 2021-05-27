Cancel
Dollar Bears Gather Strength

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal markets have lost growth momentum near recent highs. This indecisiveness can be attributed to the realisation that major central banks are slowly but surely moving towards presenting their monetary policy tightening plans. At the moment, this sentiment is benefiting the dollar, whose weakening has paused near this year's lows....

www.investing.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure on renewed dollar’s demand

The dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day but is not yet bullish. The macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with the sentiment leading the way. EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support. The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand...
Businesseconomies.com

Gold hits 5-month high as dollar weakens

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, to continue gains for the third straight day, and remained above the $1900 barrier, as the US dollar keeps falling against a basket of major currencies. Gold prices rose 0.5% to the highest since January 8 at $1,916.25 an ounce, after opening at $1,907.42, and...
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rising US inflation fails to lift dollar, treasury yields

Summary: The US PCE Core Price Index, considered a favoured inflation measure by the Fed, rose 0.7% in April, from 0.4% in March and higher than median forecasts of 0.6%. On an annual basis, core price inflation (which excludes volatile food and fuel prices), rose 3.1% (Fed target 2%), and the largest annual gain since 1992. However, market reaction showed that participants are comfortable with indications of acceleration US inflation. The benchmark US ten-year Treasury yield ended at 1.59% from 1.60%. Other rival global bond yields were mostly unchanged. After making initial gains in early trade, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of rival currencies, closed little changed at 90.05 (89.97 Friday). The Euro settled at 1.2192 (1.2197 Friday) while Sterling ended at 1.4192 from 1.4201, both currencies little changed. The Australian Dollar finished as the weakest performing currency, down 0.49% at 0.7710 (0.7745 Friday. The other Antipodean commodity linked currency the Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled at 0.7247 from 0.7296. USD/CAD edged up to 1.2075 (1.2065). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback changed hands at 109.85 at the NY close (109.80 Friday). China’s Offshore Yuan extended its advance against the US Dollar despite a warning from a former Chinese central bank official. USD/CNH closed in New York at 6.3605 from 6.3735 on Friday. In an interview with the Chinese state media run Xinhua News yesterday, a former central bank official Sheng Songcheng said that the current rapid appreciation against the US Dollar may have.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off stalls into yearly open support- rebound choked by PCE Inflation release. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance / bearish invalidation 91. The US Dollar Index reversed off fresh...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Divergence

The dollar index was barely changed overnight, finishing just 0.05% lower at 90.00, nestled near to the top of its weekly range. That belied the offsetting moves within its components, though. EUR/USD is almost unchanged at 1.2190. Still, GBP/USD rose strongly by 0.60% to 1.4200 as investors continued to bet on the UK recovery and with dialling down of Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol tension overnight.
Currencieseconomies.com

Canadian Dollar to US Dollar CAD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Canadian Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol CAD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Brunei Dollar to US Dollar BND/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Brunei Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol BND/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar creeps up on bears to test commitments

US dollar takes a leap of faith into daily resistance. US yields supporting the bid tone in the greenback ahead of key data. The greenback is finding support on Thursday as traders back the buck ahead of key data for the end of the week. Investors are starting to come...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY rises to 109.00 as USD gathers strength on Fed commentary

USD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session. US Dollar Index remains on track to close above 90.00. Several Fed policymakers voice concerns over rising inflation. The USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a fresh daily high of 109.00. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 108.97.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/SGD: Bears Produce Strength as Support Gets Challenged

The USD/SGD, as of this writing, is trading below the 1.33000 mark, and bearish sentiment has again shown that it has the capability of not only fighting off reversals higher, but reigniting the technical perception that further downside action is possible. Traders know that reversals are common in Forex, but the USD/SGD has been within a long-term bearish mode and continues to demonstrate strength with rapid movements on occasion. However, the past month of trading has seen mixed results.