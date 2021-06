Five free agents still on the market who could help the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The 2021 NFL Draft is over, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for training camp. Their roster is currently at 90 players, with the vast majority of the final 53-man team fairly easy to predict. However, there are still needs for Cleveland, and there are still good players available on the free-agent market to fill them. Here are five of the best fits remaining.