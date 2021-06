Protein is an important part of your diet no matter who you are, but for runners, it is a crucial macronutrient to support muscle performance and recovery. If you eat meat and other animal products, getting enough protein in your diet is fairly simple, but runners with dietary restrictions have to put more thought into where their protein is coming from. We spoke with Signe Svanfeldt, head of nutrition and food science at the global nutrition app Lifesum (used by Nike Run Club and Nike Training), who provided us with sample meal plans for runners with various restrictions to help them get adequate protein in their diet.