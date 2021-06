Corinne Foxx has spoken up about what it’s really like to grow up with a famous father. “I felt like people were always looking at me, were always expecting me to turn out a certain way. Because of that, I went the opposite realm,” the 27-year-old daughter of actor Jamie Foxx explained in an interview with “ET.” “I became very focused on perfection and always being in this very cookie cutter type of way, and that put a lot of pressure and anxiety on me to uphold this standard of never messing up.”