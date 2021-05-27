Social Media Backlash After Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Jewish Journalist Trolled on Twitter

It's a good time to be Seth Rogen. Our guy has a just-launched weed business, and a soon-to-release book, a lovely sideline in ceramics—and, y'know, that thriving Hollywood career. He's also got one (1) brand-new velvet suit, which he broke out for this weekend's MTV Movie Awards. And what better look could there be to ease your way back into semi-formal awards show style? Velvet is cozy. Chelsea boots slip right on. That blaze pink button down reminds people you're not stuffy (as if the Austin Powers-grade suit didn't make that clear). In sum: an expertly executed awards show suit, and at a time when proper red-carpet where remains a wide-open question. Whether it's ceramics or high-end cardigans or swinging '60s suits, Rogen is proving that you underestimate his enormous taste at your peril.