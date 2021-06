Learn about the new FragAttacks vulnerabilities that affect nearly all Wi-Fi devices and how Synopsys Defensics FuzzBox test suites can help. Fragmentation and aggregation attacks (FragAttacks) are WLAN vulnerabilities discovered by Mathy Vanhoef, who created this webpage to provide more information about them. Three of these vulnerabilities are 802.11 specification design flaws, and they are probably as old as the 802.11 specification itself. Aggregation was added in 802.11n, which means this vulnerability has been in the design for over 10 years. Nine of these vulnerabilities are implementation flaws. As the name implies, these flaws are triggered with fragmentation and aggregation anomalies. One of the implementation flaws is similar to one found with Defensics® FuzzBox 802.11 test suites.