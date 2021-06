NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its detailed order on Wednesday, asked the Centre to furnish data on the total percentage of population vaccinated with first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in both rural and urban areas. The top court also asked the Centre to submit documents reflecting its thinking on the COVID-19 vaccination policy. A bench headed by Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, during the hearing in the case on Covid-19 management in the country, also asked the Centre to provide an outline for how and when the Central government seeks to vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2 and 3.