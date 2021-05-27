Big Bank Theory: Inside the Nuances of Blockbuster Catalog Deals

Part of Elon Musk’s plan to take over the world apparently now involves food? Last month, Tesla filed three trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use its logo in connection with restaurant and takeout services, Bloomberg News reports. Though the electric car maker hasn’t announced anything about a restaurant or delivery service, the trademark indicates the company plans to have a large-scale involvement in the industry in the future. Musk has previously tweeted about the concept of including food at Tesla Supercharger locations in California, whether through convenience stores or a “drive-in, roller skates and rock” diner, per one tweet. Though the trademarks were filed, the process to actually open a location could take much longer—at least a year, Röckenwagner Bakery Group CEO Hans Röckenwagner told the outlet. “For as futuristic and fast as the Tesla is, the exact opposite could be said for the [restaurant] process in Santa Monica,” he said. “See you in a year—if you’re lucky—Elon.”