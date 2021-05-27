Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Sealand’s Weekly Port of Wilmington Call To Ramp Up Produce From Latin America

By SPW Staff
southeastproduceweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Ports continues to expand its role as a global supply chain gateway by announcing that Sealand–A Maersk Co. is adding a weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service. This provides North Carolina importers and exporters with a direct service between Wilmington, N.C. and key Central American and Caribbean ports.

