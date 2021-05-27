Dubstep Electronic Music
Dubstep (pronounced 'ray-duh-step} is an ever-evolving genre of electronic music created and played by Dubstep producers from around the United Kingdom. In the early days of dubstep, the genre was mostly fueled by people listening to pirate radio stations. Slowly but surely, the popularity of the music began to grow, and now it is one of the most listened to music in the world. The birth of the music can be traced as far back as the late 90s, where producers in Europe were tuning into the infamous rave beat at rave parties. Fast forward to present day, and Dubstep is enjoying huge popularity among both teenagers and adults all over the world. With the growing popularity comes a growing demand for Dubstep music.