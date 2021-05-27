City to Offer Youth Indoor Soccer League in July

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Is your child interested in joining the fun and exciting world of soccer? The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will host its Summer 2021 Youth Indoor Soccer League during July for girls and boys ages 6-17 (as of July 10, 2021). The six-game, three-week season will run from July 10–25, 2021, with games played Saturdays and Sundays at Corpus Christi Gym (3202 Cabaniss Parkway) and Ben Garza Gym (1815 Howard Street).

Five Division Play is as follows: U8, U10, U12, U14, and High School. Only team registration is available for this league, with eight players per team.

Sign up your children to introduce them to the basics of indoor soccer or help them take it to the next level. Players will learn to pass, ball control, positioning, and other strategic game skills and maneuvers. The league will provide plenty of practice and competitive play. The team structure of this sport is an excellent environment to learn teamwork, discipline, goal-setting, and other valuable skills. Incorporating recreational sports for a healthy and active lifestyle is something we encourage everyone to do.

REGISTER ONLINE at https://register.ccparkandrec.com now through June 27, 2021, for $350 per team. LATE ONLINE REGISTRATION will be offered from June 28–July 4, 2021, for $375 per team.

For more information, please contact the Athletics Office at (361) 826-3588 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3478 at least 48 hours in advance.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!