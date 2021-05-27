'Ratched' & 'Them' Director Nelson Cragg on Capturing the Feeling of 'Other'

Just in case you had any doubt about how many things Vought International has its Compound V-fueled tentacles in, the mega-supes factory has been offering fans of Amazon Prime and showrunner & executive producer Eric Kripke's a look at some of what they do. First, they honored "original supe" Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) with a look at the cover to their comic book Soldier Boy #32. Then, Vought-a-Burger offered "The Seven Tower," a stacked sandwich that's a sodium and fat nightmare waiting to happen. Now, Vought is world-premiering Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) new music video for "Never Truly Vanish"- a Celine Dion-like loving tribute (with Christopher Lennertz) to the late, great member of The Seven, Translucent (please read that with ten tons of sarcasm).