Best Bets For 2021 NFL MVP Award

BetOnline odds for the people. We’ve gone through plenty of offseason awards, team totals, and other interesting topics so far, but it’s time we got to the big one: MVP. Betting MVP is trickier than it should be. We know it’s going to be a quarterback—13 of the last 14 winners were—and thanks to the work of Pro Football Focus’ Kevin Cole, we also expect it to be the quarterback of a double-digit winning team who makes the playoffs, usually by winning their division. But due to how much heat there is on the MVP market, even in the offseason, the numbers are smarter than they are for other markets. That won’t stop us, though. I have two bets I still like for their prices. Both I’d just take as fliers, but if you want some skin on the MVP game, these are the names for you.