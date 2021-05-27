Vikings' Defense Should Be Top-10 Unit After Offseason Additions

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings got started with their offseason program, meaning the rookies have started to put in work. Mike Zimmer had a press conference, and he was quick to laud many of Minnesota’s picks. Minnesota’s first pick, Christian Darrisaw, received praise for both his physical attributes and ability to pick up on what they’ve been teaching him: “Christian’s a very good athlete, really good feet, good size. So far he’s done a really nice job with the technique of things; so it’s so far, so good.” It was also encouraging to hear the praise for Davis: “Wyatt’s got terrific size, he’s got good movement, seems to be catching on really well with footwork and the things that we’re doing.”