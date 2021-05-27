Vikings' Defense Should Be Top-10 Unit After Offseason Additions
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is shaping up to look different in 2021 than it did in 2020. If you ask head coach Mike Zimmer, that’s a good thing. The Vikings were ranked 18th in the NFL when it came to Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric. They were 14th across the league within that overall ranking when defending the pass but 30th when stopping the run. This caused Zimmer to take a step back and reevaluate things, something he communicated with the media earlier this offseason.thedraftnetwork.com