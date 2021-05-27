Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Official Notice The Norwin Sch...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 13 days ago

The Norwin School District Board of Directors will receive sealed bids for the purchase of Winter 2021 Athletic Supplies June 14th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Specifications may be obtained by accessing the District's Website at: www.norwinsd.org Click on DEPARTMENTS, BUSINESS OFFICE, BIDS. Any bid received after that time will automatically...

classmart.post-gazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Notice#Departments#Business Office#Business Affairs#Bids#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Lakeview Sch...

The Lakeview School District's Proposed General Fund Budget for School Year 2021-2022 was presented and approved by the Board of Directors at the may 17, 2021 Board Meeting. The Proposed General Fund Budget will be available by appointment for inspection at the District Administration Office until final adoption on June 21, 2021.
Sewickley, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE/ PUBLIC NOTICE No...

Notice is hereby given that on June 7, 2021, a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Pennsylvania Distance Learning Charter School (PDLCS) will be held at 4:00 p.m. The Board meeting will be held at 2605 Nicholson Road, Suite 4100, Sewickley, PA 15143 in the first floor Training Room and via teleconference (888.988.2893, access 73527). The purpose of this meeting will be to address business that may properly come before the Board of Trustees.
Upper Saint Clair, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby ...

Notice is hereby given that a regular meeting of the Upper St. Clair Township Board of School Directors, for the purpose of adopting the School District budget for the 2021-22 school year, and other business that may properly come before the Board, will be held on Monday,. June 28, 2021,...
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

NOTICE OF FILING

Location: Township 9 South, Range 80 West, Section. Request: Conditional Use Permit Application, Private. Land Use File #21-10 is an application to operate a. Isabel National Forest near Turquoise Lake and accompanying. File #21-11 Site Plan Review. A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning. Commission and the Lake...
Indianorthwestgeorgianews.com

SBI Clerk Exam 2021: Preliminary exam for JA postponed, official notice here

Jun. 1—State Bank of India has postponed SBI Clerk Exam 2021. The preliminary examination for Junior Associate posts that was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021 has been postponed due to COVID19. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The official notice...
PoliticsNew Haven Independent

City Notice: Notice Of Decision

In accordance with Article IV section 3 (a) and Article V section 1 (d) of the City Charter, 2013 revised, notice is hereby given of the enactment and approval of the following named ordinance:. 1. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT TO APPROPRIATING ORDINANCE # 1. AUTHORIZING BUDGET TRANSFER #202-21-1 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM EXPENDITURE...
PoliticsTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Sch...

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Schools, Kingsley Michigan will receive proposals for a Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project Any questions can be directed to the Facilities Director, Paul White at 231-360-1811 or email pwhite@kingsleyschools.org. All bid proposals must be received prior to 12:00pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021. For a complete bid notice go to: www.kingsley.k12.mi.us under Spotlights, "Notice to Bidders-Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project RFP". June 2, 2021-1T568044.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

ESTATE NOTICE NOTICE IS HERE...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Letters of Administration in the Estate of HARRY PHILLIP ANNARELLA, late of Union Township, Lawrence County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, have been granted unto NICOLE C. FUCHS. Any and all persons indebted to the said Estate are requested to make payment of their accounts and those having claims to present the same without delay to Nicole C. Fuchs or her undersigned attorney.
Whittier, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Co-Administrators, Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 450 W. Piney Mtn Rd, Whittier, NC 28789 or 205 Warbler Ln, Whittier, NC 28789 or before the 20th day of August, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 20th day of May, 2021. Courtney Jo Elders Shook and Melissa Hope Elders, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Joe Denver Elders 11-14*
Northport, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF SPECIAL...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY LEELANAU TOWNSHIP, LEELANAU COUNTY, MICHIGAN Please take notice that a Special Meeting and Public Hearing of the Leelanau Township Planning Commission will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. by electronic remote access in accordance with the Local State of Emergency, the Michigan Open Meetings Act, and Michigan Dept. of Health& Human Services orders on indoor gatherings. The meeting will include a Public Hearing and consideration of an Application for Rezoning (Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment) submitted by Craig Pepple to rezone property at 10929 Melkild Rd., Northport, MI, from Agricultural to High Density Residential. Property No. 45-008-233-026-00. The Application can be viewed at https://www.leelanau.gov/leelanautwp.asp, or at the Leelanau Township Office during regular office hours. Electronic remote access is being implemented to allow for public input. The public may participate in the meeting through Zoom access by computer and smart phone using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8819825018?pwd=RU1CZkRSOGJHSkRmODlLbTUyYUZVdz09 Meeting ID:881 982 5018Passcode:496700 The public may also participate by telephone by calling: (312) 626-6799, or (929) 205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID then # when prompted, There is no Participant ID required - just press #. Enter the Passcode followed by the # sign when prompted. Members of the public will only be able to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting and such comment will be limited to three minutes per person. To provide for orderly public participation, a person wishing to speak must state their name and request to be recognized by the Chairperson. The Chairperson will recognize all persons wishing to speak during public comment. If, prior to the meeting (up to 12:00 p.m. the date of the meeting), members of the public wish to provide written input to the Commission, then such persons may contact Planning Commission members through Monica Diaz, Township Clerk, by email to ltclerk@leelanautwp.org, or by mail at P.O. Box 338, Northport, MI 49670, and to the Zoning Administrator at leelanautownshipzoning@gmail.com. A copy of the Agenda and meeting materials will be posted on the Township's web page: https://www.leelanau.gov/leelanautwp.asp The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 72 hour advance notice by contacting Monica Diaz, Township Clerk, by email, phone, or mail at the following: Monica Diaz, Leelanau Township Clerk 119 E. Nagonaba St., P.O. Box 338 Northport, MI 49670 Phone (231) 386-5138 ext. 1 Email: ltclerk@leelanautwp.org June 3, 2021-1T568103.
Walla Walla County, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Notice of Hearing

FUND 010 – CURRENT EXPENSE. In addition, upon further review of the County Budget at the time of the above-referenced hearing, if other amendments are proposed and necessary for accounting purposes, those amendments will be made a part of the hearing without further advertising. Any citizen may appear at said...
Salt Lake City, UTetvnews.com

NOTICE TO SUBCONTRACTORS

Bud Mahas Construction, Inc., as Construction Manager for the Emery County School District is requesting labor and material bids for the construction of Bookcliff Elementary School, located at 255 S Solomon, Green River, Utah, in accordance with plans and specifications as prepared by KMA Architects. The entire project contemplates construction of a new high school. Proposals will be received on or before June 3, 2021 @ 2:00 PM prevailing Mountain Time at the office of the Construction Manager (email and fax number listed below).
Jefferson Hills, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETINGS BO...

Notice is hereby given that during the fiscal year 2021, the Borough of Jefferson Hills Environmental Advisory Council will meet in the Council Chambers of the Borough of Jefferson Hills Municipal Center, 925 Old Clairton Road, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025 at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:. John P. Stinner,...
Clairton, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

OFFICIAL NOTICE CLAIRTON CITY ...

NOTICE is given that the Proposed Final Budget for the General Fund of Clairton City School District for the 2021-202 fiscal year in its most recent form is available for public inspection at the school district offices, 502 Mitchell Avenue, Clairton, Pennsylvania and online https://www.ccsdbears.org/administration/finance. The Proposed Final Budget for...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

OFFICIAL NOTICE BOROUGH OF FR...

TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Franklin Park, Allegheny County will meet on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. prevailing local time, in the meeting room of the Municipal Building, 2344 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15237 to hold a public hearing to hear the following appeals: