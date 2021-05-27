Official Notice The Norwin Sch...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY LEELANAU TOWNSHIP, LEELANAU COUNTY, MICHIGAN Please take notice that a Special Meeting and Public Hearing of the Leelanau Township Planning Commission will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. by electronic remote access in accordance with the Local State of Emergency, the Michigan Open Meetings Act, and Michigan Dept. of Health& Human Services orders on indoor gatherings. The meeting will include a Public Hearing and consideration of an Application for Rezoning (Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment) submitted by Craig Pepple to rezone property at 10929 Melkild Rd., Northport, MI, from Agricultural to High Density Residential. Property No. 45-008-233-026-00. The Application can be viewed at https://www.leelanau.gov/leelanautwp.asp, or at the Leelanau Township Office during regular office hours. Electronic remote access is being implemented to allow for public input. The public may participate in the meeting through Zoom access by computer and smart phone using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8819825018?pwd=RU1CZkRSOGJHSkRmODlLbTUyYUZVdz09 Meeting ID:881 982 5018Passcode:496700 The public may also participate by telephone by calling: (312) 626-6799, or (929) 205-6099 and entering the Meeting ID then # when prompted, There is no Participant ID required - just press #. Enter the Passcode followed by the # sign when prompted. Members of the public will only be able to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting and such comment will be limited to three minutes per person. To provide for orderly public participation, a person wishing to speak must state their name and request to be recognized by the Chairperson. The Chairperson will recognize all persons wishing to speak during public comment. If, prior to the meeting (up to 12:00 p.m. the date of the meeting), members of the public wish to provide written input to the Commission, then such persons may contact Planning Commission members through Monica Diaz, Township Clerk, by email to ltclerk@leelanautwp.org, or by mail at P.O. Box 338, Northport, MI 49670, and to the Zoning Administrator at leelanautownshipzoning@gmail.com. A copy of the Agenda and meeting materials will be posted on the Township's web page: https://www.leelanau.gov/leelanautwp.asp The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 72 hour advance notice by contacting Monica Diaz, Township Clerk, by email, phone, or mail at the following: Monica Diaz, Leelanau Township Clerk 119 E. Nagonaba St., P.O. Box 338 Northport, MI 49670 Phone (231) 386-5138 ext. 1 Email: ltclerk@leelanautwp.org June 3, 2021-1T568103.