Burlington School District releases equity, inclusion report

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.