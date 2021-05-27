What’s on CCTV this week?
"Fall River Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication": 1 p.m. June 3. Vietnam Wall Dedication 2021. Produced by Fall River Community Media. "National Coming Out Day": 3 p.m. June 4. Everyone’s coming out journey is different. So whether you are coming out to yourself privately, selecting a few close friends and family members to share this with or shouting it from the rooftops, this moment is a big part of your life’s journey. Since we can’t all be together on Sunday, I’ve partnered with the Cambridge LGBTQ+ Commission to bring National Coming Out Day to you through various virtual events, including self-care strategies, a panel on personal stories of coming out and fun performances by local queer artists! Produced by the Cambridge LGBTQ Commission and the Office of Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.www.wickedlocal.com