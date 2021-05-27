newsbreak-logo
Minorities

What's on CCTV this week?

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Fall River Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication": 1 p.m. June 3. Vietnam Wall Dedication 2021. Produced by Fall River Community Media. "National Coming Out Day": 3 p.m. June 4. Everyone’s coming out journey is different. So whether you are coming out to yourself privately, selecting a few close friends and family members to share this with or shouting it from the rooftops, this moment is a big part of your life’s journey. Since we can’t all be together on Sunday, I’ve partnered with the Cambridge LGBTQ+ Commission to bring National Coming Out Day to you through various virtual events, including self-care strategies, a panel on personal stories of coming out and fun performances by local queer artists! Produced by the Cambridge LGBTQ Commission and the Office of Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

CCTV Programming May 17 - May 23

National Gallery of Art: Art from Asia: Daimyo, the dual way of the Daimyo culture of feudal Japan combined the arts of war and the arts of the pen. This film examines the paradox of the warrior/aesthete through a survey of Daimyo arts—namely, architecture, landscape gardening, poetry, calligraphy, painting, the tea ceremony, Noh theater, and kendo (swordsmanship). Daimyo's unique blend of martial and aesthetic excellence was central to the shaping of Japanese culture, and its effects are present even today. Produced by the National Gallery of Art.
Cambridge, MAcambridgeday.com

CCTV’s ‘Who Knows Cambridge?’ comes back with contestants who really know their stuff

CCTV’s ‘Who Knows Cambridge?’ comes back with contestants who really know their stuff. The city trivia game show “Who Knows Cambridge?” was brought back Wednesday by Cambridge Community Television for an open-air Starlight Square edition – this time with guest host Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and in collaboration with The City of Cambridge. There are three rounds of 10 questions each, then a final round with one question where contestants can wager their points.
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

Cambridge Human Service Alert and Update: CCTV's Hasson Rashid Elected to New Positions with Two Organizations!

Dear Alliance of Cambridge Tenants (ACT), Cambridge Community Television (CCTV), Cambridge Continuum of Care (CoC), Stakeholders At Large,. Within the last 30 days I'm honored and proud to announce that I have been elected to new positions with two organizations. The New England Organization of Human Service (NEOHS) has elected me to serve with it as an At - Large Board of Directors Member. NEOHS is the New England representative of the National Organization of Human Service (NOHS). The second elected appointment member position is with the Alumni Council of Lesley University's Alumni Association. The voluntary and membership affiliations with ACT,CCTV, and Cambridge CoC has helped to propel me into qualifying for active membership with these organizations. I thank you all for over ten years of learning experiences. I will continue to live up to the mission statement, objectives and goals of ACT, CCTV, and Cambridge CoC for as long as I serve in these two new board positions. No, I won't be leaving and forgetting you. I do intend on continuing my ongoing duties and responsibilities, with you all while I take on and tackle the new challenges and opportunities that membership in these new organization presents to me. Thanks again for helping me to excel into these new positions.
Guernsey County, OHDaily Jeffersonian

What's the buzz: A medieval market and demo derby to fill your week

Spice up your nights with a new adventure and waste your days making a lifetime of memories. Spend your day with friends, family and even co-workers at any number of events. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities - both online and off - and festivals from around the state right here every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations due occur. The events listed are for May 27 - June 5.
Portsmouth, OHPortsmouth Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

I followed the nurse’s directions but I wondered if I’d taken a wrong turn. I was relieved when I finally saw the campground sign at the corner of the dirt road. It was a rustic private campground with one road, a half dozen campers and a pond under construction. Larry and Wanda’s home was a tiny camper on the left. A garden hose stretched about forty feet from a water spigot to their camper to supply water. Another larger camper was on the right.
Minford, OHPortsmouth Times

Pet of the week: Bella

This week’s Pet of the Week is Bella, Bella is seven years old and she is owned by the Parsley family in Minford. We wanted to share why this photo of Aiden and Bella is so special and it is also in hopes that no one else has to go through what this family did with Bella.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Bride Bullies Girl with a Speech Impediment then Discovers Who She Is – Story of the Day

A woman came to a small town to meet her fiancée's family, but her encounter with a girl with a speech impediment ends up ruining her life. Sharon Messing was on top of the world. She was about to marry the man of her dreams, and achieve the kind of lifestyle she could only have dreamed of as a young girl growing up on the wrong side of the tracks in a small town.
Walmarttricountysentry.com

What a week

It starts simple; with the J-Train biting into a churro and breaking a tooth. Off she goes to the dentist, and $1,000 later, the two damaged teeth are taken care of, and all that's left is her complaining about pain. Meanwhile, my first question is about the insurance policy that...