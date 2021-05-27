Cancel
Rothy’s Files Suit Against Birdies, Claiming Rival “Blatantly Copied Nearly Every Aspect” of its Shoe Designs

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo stranger to litigation, Rothy’s initiated a footwear-centric lawsuit last month, this time accusing fellow ballet flat-maker Birdies of foregoing “independent product development,” and instead, “choosing to copy Rothy’s innovative and distinctive product designs in violation of Rothy’s valuable intellectual property rights,” a claim that mirrors one that Rothy’s previously waged against Steve Madden. Rothy’s sets the stage in the complaint that it filed in a federal court in Northern California last month, asserting that it has developed a “ravenous following” for its “unique, novel, sustainable, comfortable, and stylish shoes” that are made from recycled materials and are “instantly recognizable” to the consuming public.

