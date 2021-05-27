Rothy’s Files Suit Against Birdies, Claiming Rival “Blatantly Copied Nearly Every Aspect” of its Shoe Designs

This post may contain affiliate links, read about our editorial promise. I’m a school teacher, and I have three daughters, so I’m never quite teeming with cash. That being said, my dad raised me to be a cry-once type of guy. If I can tell the difference between the best and everything else, and I can afford the best…then I’ll get the best. I’ve been wearing the same Alden penny loafers for eight years. I’ve had them resoled thrice, and they look just as sharp as the day I bought them (better actually since they’re laminous with years of Saphir polish). They’re the best, and I can tell.