Rothy’s Files Suit Against Birdies, Claiming Rival “Blatantly Copied Nearly Every Aspect” of its Shoe Designs
No stranger to litigation, Rothy’s initiated a footwear-centric lawsuit last month, this time accusing fellow ballet flat-maker Birdies of foregoing “independent product development,” and instead, “choosing to copy Rothy’s innovative and distinctive product designs in violation of Rothy’s valuable intellectual property rights,” a claim that mirrors one that Rothy’s previously waged against Steve Madden. Rothy’s sets the stage in the complaint that it filed in a federal court in Northern California last month, asserting that it has developed a “ravenous following” for its “unique, novel, sustainable, comfortable, and stylish shoes” that are made from recycled materials and are “instantly recognizable” to the consuming public.www.thefashionlaw.com