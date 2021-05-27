Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How Insulting Jean Smart Led Hannah Einbinder to Book 'Hacks' Role

By Meredith Woerner
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much of what makes “Hacks” work is the chemistry between its two central characters, played by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The HBO Max comedy hinges on the connection between these two seemingly disparate women So how did this pair find that connection? By lobbing insults at each other in the dark.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Liberace
Person
Nelson Cragg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insults#Hacks#Television#Smart Women#Hbo#Variety Ratched#Book#Comedians Deborah Vance#Roasty Digs#Barbs#Sat#Plexiglas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jean Smart is seeing a career "re-re-rebirth" thanks to Hacks and Mare of Easttown

“It’s just odd, because I don’t think I’m any better now than I was before,” Smart says of all the acclaim she's received, not only on her new HBO Max and HBO series, respectively, but in her past Prestige TV series in recent years. "Recently, prestige television has welcomed her as a mob matriarch in the second season of Fargo, an unorthodox therapist on Legion and an F.B.I. agent with an extremely complicated back story in Watchmen," says Alexis Soloski. "Even as Mare of Easttown nears its final episode, Smart has already popped up again onscreen as Deborah Vance, a celebrity comedian, in the barbed, blingy HBO Max comedy Hacks. A lead role and the rare instance when Smart’s name appears first on a call sheet, her Hacks work is the capstone — or maybe the moussed bouffant — atop a career resurgence that the epigrammatists of Twitter have referred to as both a 'Jeanaissance' and a 'Smartaissance.'" ALSO: Jean Smart is definitely going to win an Emmy for Hacks.
CelebritiesNPR

Best Of: Seth Rogen / Jean Smart

Seth Rogen returns to talk about his new memoir, 'Yearbook,' which is filled with funny and surprising stories — starting with the first time he did stand-up when he was 12 and continuing through his life and film career. He's produced, directed, written and starred in many films, including 'Knocked Up,' 'Superbad,' and 'The Interview.'
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Hacks understands how ageism creeps up on women

"Hacks knows all of us start out as some version of (Hannah Einbinder's upstart comic) Ava but start to identify with (Jean Smart's veteran comedian) Deborah when ageism slaps us in the face, which is around the same time that your hard-earned longevity in the workforce shows up on your resume not as an asset but a liability," says Melanie McFarland. "Younger women like Ava pulling up on your bumper can feel like a threat, especially when you start competing for the same jobs and more often than not, they win. Despite all of this, Deborah isn't a vindictive boss by any definition. Hacks presents Deborah as a type of mentor offering her example of unrelenting drive, humility and an aggressive defense as the secrets to successful and survival – if Ava can recognize it. Following her desert storm she tasks Ava with organizing mountains of documentation high as the Sierra Nevadas, a treasure trove of Deborah's jokes and accomplishments captured on video and paper."
TV SeriesDecider

‘Hacks’ Episode 6: That Was Really Jean Smart in the Wax Museum Scene

Hacks is a gripping show about the underbelly of comedy, but it’s mostly yet another showcase for the genius talent of Jean Smart. The acting legend plays Deborah Vance, a groundbreaking female comic who is finding herself pushed out of her long-time Vegas residency to make room for younger talent. Deborah’s young agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) sends troubled but gifted writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to Vegas to write for Deborah. The two women immediately dislike each other, but through trading humorous barbs, learn to respect another. Deborah admires Hannah’s wit, while Hannah soon grows to realize what a talent Deborah is.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Hacks': 10 Ways Jean Smart’s Character Is Just Like Joan Rivers – and 4 Big Differences

Is HBO Max’s “Hacks” really based on the life of comedy legend Joan Rivers, or was she just an “inspiration” for Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance?. The HBO Max dramedy series stars Smart and Hannah Einbinder as comedians on opposing sides of a generational gap, with the former playing a fading showbiz legend very much in the vein of Rivers. And one thing the two have very much in common is their love of being on stage. “This is where I belong,” Rivers, who died in 2014, once said. “Only time I’m truly, truly happy is when I’m on a stage. I am a performer. That’s my life. That is what I am. That’s it.”
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Meg Stalter on Her Scene-Stealing Hacks Role and Perfectly Over-the-Top Eye Makeup

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tax Day rolled around late this year. It was yet another ripple effect from a pandemic that has emptied out classrooms, shuttered Broadway, and rerouted performers from stage sets to Instagram Lives. But on May 17, the IRS finally came knocking (that old line about death and taxes grimmer than it’s ever been), and thank God it was Meg Stalter who answered.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Bridgerton’ Books Rupert Evans for Key Season 2 Role

Season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton continues to come into focus. Rupert Evans has joined the cast of the Shondaland-produced Regency London drama. The Man in the High Castle and Charmed actor will play Edmund Bridgerton, a loving and devoted husband whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) gave them eight children. He’s further described as an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Jean Smart

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder play comedians on opposing sides of a generational gap in a new dramedy. Kate Winslet stars as a detective who becomes swallowed up by the dysfunctions of her small town in HBO's murder-mystery limited series. TV Reviews. Apr 5, 2021 6:45 am. By. Richard Gilliland,...
TV & VideosDeadline

Jean Smart Is A Stand-Up Star In ‘Hacks’: “I’m Prejudiced Against People Who Don’t Have A Sense Of Humor”

“There isn’t light without dark, there isn’t comedy without tragedy,” Jean Smart says, sitting back in her pink paisley print chair. She’s talking about the vast variety of roles on her resume. Lately, in Hacks, she’s Deborah Vance – A Joan Rivers-esque Vegas stand-up comic with a hosting sideline on QVC, and in Mare of Easttown, another HBO show, she’s Helen Fahey, the feisty, big-hearted mom to Kate Winslet’s beleaguered blue collar cop.
MoviesUS Magazine

Rege-Jean Page Teases ‘Incredible’ Movie Roles After ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

The Duke of Hastings has left Netflix’s Bridgerton, but actor Regé-Jean Page is just starting his career. The actor has signed on for multiple action films. “The thing that has appealed to me most about this career is getting to encounter and interact with the unexpected,” Page, 31, told Variety in a Tuesday, June 1, story. “There’s so many different directions that you can take this job. It’s not so much about picking one and knowing where I want to go, it’s about knowing that there are other ways that I can do this, and continuing to explore that.”
MoviesShowbiz411

Review: Miss “Mrs. Maisel”? Jean Smart is Going to Win the Emmy for Playing a Joan Rivers Type in “Hacks”

It’s actually possible Jean Smart is going to win two Emmy Awards this year. It’s been the best of times, I imagine, and the worst. Once a star of “Designing Women,” Smart, who is 69, is having the best year of her career probably at the worst possible time. She’s in two hot shows on HBO, “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown.” But when she was finishing shooting the former, her husband of 34 years, Richard Gilliland, died after a brief illness.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How Bridgerton Will Continue Without Regé-Jean Page

Fans of Bridgerton were shocked when Regé-Jean Page announced he wouldn't be reprising his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the period drama's upcoming second season. While the first season of Netflix's breakout hit centered around Simon and Daphne Bridgerton's courtship, the next installment will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton instead. While chatting with the Wrap, Phoebe Dynervor, who portrays Daphne, revealed how the series will continue without her on-screen husband.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Hacks’: Jean Smart shines as a veteran Vegas entertainer in one of the year’s best shows

It’s a sign of a great show when it manages to be touching and funny, without taking itself too seriously. The HBO Max original series, “Hacks,” is a great show, self-deprecating title and all. Though it’s about the generational clash between a veteran stand-up comic and a younger comedy writer, there’s nothing cliché or obvious about their relationship. And though both women have been knocked around by sexism, “Hacks” avoids creaky soapbox lectures.
Books & Literaturepcdn.co

Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. No Time Like the Future (Michael J. Fox) The Reign of Love (Mozart) Just As I Am (Cicely Tyson) Employability Skills Class began last week and will continue each Monday and Wednesday, from 12 to 3 p.m. This class is offered in conjunction with the NCWorks Department of Surry Community College.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Los Angeles Plays Las Vegas in Jean Smart’s New HBO Max Comedy ‘Hacks’

Jean Smart is currently reigning as the darling of HBO! Not only is the tenured actress stealing audiences’ hearts as Helen Fahey, the charmingly acerbic mother of Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) on the platform’s limited crime series “Mare of Easttown,” but also as Deborah Vance, a popular comedienne known for both her sharp tongue and burning down her ex-husband’s home, on HBO Max’s new dark comedy “Hacks.”