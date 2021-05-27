Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

ASK A TROOPER: Teen driving law and safety

By TROY CHRISTIANSON Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Question: Is there a presentation provided by law enforcement for new teenage drivers? Can a driver, under the age of 18 with a valid permit, tow a trailer in Minnesota?. Answer: A driver who is under the age of 18 with a valid permit or provisional driver’s license may operate a vehicle towing a single trailer as long as they comply with all of the license restrictions and requirements. If towing a recreational vehicle combination of three, the operator has to be at least 18 years of age. Please keep in mind that this is a Minnesota law and may not be legal if traveling into other states. If you are planning on traveling through other states, check with their officials on their state towing laws.

www.southernminn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trooper#Law Enforcement#Road Safety#Drivers Education#State Law#Gdl#Aspx#Teen Driver Safety#Teen Driving Laws#Teen Driving Risks#Teen Driver Behaviors#Safer Teen Drivers#Driving Responsibilities#Driver Education Programs#Provisional Driver#Teens#Parents#Instruction Permits#Students#Nighttime Hours
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Related
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Trooper Jordan Lee recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving

BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday morning in Bloomington, the Indiana chapter of MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) recognized Trooper Jordan Lee from the Evansville District for his extraordinary efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) data shows nearly 30 people die every day across...
Sioux Falls, SDq957.com

Safety Village partners with State Farn to save teen drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Safety Village of South Dakota is partnering with State Farm in efforts to save South Dakota teen drivers lives. State Farm’s grant of $6000 will make it possible for the Safety Village of South Dakota to provide several teen driving programs like the C.R.A.S.H. Clinic June 19, and their on-going Impaired and Distracted Driving-Worst Decision Ever education for ages 14-18 years old.
Columbus, OH963xke.com

6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement. The initiative began on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement...
Public Safetydiscoverestevan.com

Impaired Driving Focus For Law Enforcement This Weekend

The month of May is traditionally one of the months SGI and law enforcement shine their traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving. The focus is even more evident during one particular weekend – the Victoria Day long weekend. Tyler McMurchy is the Manager of Media Relations with SGI. He explained...
Maryland StatePosted by
WITF

Prosecutors: Shots fired by state trooper and Maryland deputy at teen mistaken for suspect

It was unclear why the shooting involving the teen was not disclosed until seven months after the incident. (Emmitsburg, Md.) — Prosecutors in Maryland have found that a sheriff’s deputy and Pennsylvania state trooper mistook a 15-year-old bystander for an attempted murder suspect they were chasing last year and fired shots in the teen’s direction eight times. The teen was not struck.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Summer driving means buckle up for safety

The summer driving season, pretty much a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, is right around with the corner as high school graduations and family vacations beckon. There already has been a serious uptick in activity on the state’s roadways as more people seek a return to the comfort of routine.
Minnesota StateAustin Daily Herald

Ask a Trooper: Drivers under 18 can tow a single trailer

Question: Is there a presentation provided by law enforcement for new teenage drivers? Can a driver, under the age of 18 with a valid permit, tow a trailer in Minnesota?. Answer: A driver who is under the age of 18 with a valid permit or provisional driver’s license may operate a vehicle towing a single trailer as long as they comply with all of the license restrictions and requirements. If towing a recreational vehicle combination of three, the operator has to be at least 18 years of age. Please keep in mind that this is a Minnesota law and may not be legal if traveling into other states. If you are planning on traveling through other states, check with their officials on their state towing laws.
TrafficKGW

Teens and summer driving

The summer months are considered the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers. As Chris McGinness reports, now is a good time for parents to have a conversation.
TrafficPosted by
B106

New Statewide Initative To Help Teens With Their Driving Record

There's a new statewide initiative looking to help teens!. We all know being a teen is hard. As a teen you make decisions not understanding how the consequences could later effect your life. Well thanks to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition this new initiative will change some lives. Reality...
Washington StateMy Clallam County

Former Trooper banned from law enforcement

SEATTLE (AP) — A former sergeant in the Washington State Patrol had his officer certification revoked over allegations he carried out a sexual affair with a woman while on duty, including two encounters a state hearings panel deemed nonconsensual. The state Criminal Justice Training Commission’s decision Wednesday in the case...
Politicspeakofohio.com

Troopers urge seat belts, sober driving this Memorial Day

During the Memorial Day weekend, the State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. Troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins today and continues through May 31st. Last year in Ohio,...
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Ask a Trooper: State Patrol focuses on deadliest DWI counties

When you have a big problem, focusing resources to solve it a bit at a time can make sense. Drunk driving – and its resulting crashes, injuries and deaths – is a problem all over the state of Minnesota. And although law enforcement in each of our 87 counties are working hard to eliminate it, it makes sense, as part of the approach, to look at the data and concentrate DWI patrols on the 15 most dangerous drunk driving counties.
WeatherPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Change in South Dakota Law Hopes to Improve Teen Driving

Teenage drivers in South Dakota, already among the youngest in America, will have to do more behind the wheel before they get their restricted driver's permits. Beginning next month (July 1), 14-year olds in the state with an instruction permit will need twice as much time behind the wheel before they can proceed to the next level of licensing process.
TrafficNews On 6

Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving Identified In Accident Involving OHP Trooper

A woman has been arrested, accused of driving under the influence in a collision involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Friday morning. Authorities said 42-year-old Sarah Lee Pedro crashed into OHP Trooper Densil Johnson around 6:30 a.m. near Interstate 40 eastbound and Sara Road. OHP said Johnson had his lights...
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

Seatbelts, Car Seats Focus Of Traffic Safety Spotlight For June

After honing in on impaired drivers throughout the month of May, SGI and law enforcement have a new target for the month of June. The traffic safety spotlight for this month will be on occupant safety, specifically in relation to seatbelts for drivers and passengers and proper car seats or booster seats for kids.
Journal

Ask a Trooper: Brakes on trailers

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around, are brakes required on it?. Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

New teen driving laws start July 1st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — New South Dakota teen driving rules take effect on July 1st. There is no “grandfathering” so the rules apply to all unless they have already upgraded to an unrestricted adult driver’s license. To learn more about the new teen driving laws, visit https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/south-dakota-licensing-information/teen-drivers. The CDC...
Atlanta, GAcbslocal.com

State Troopers And Officers Urge Drivers To Make Safety A Priority This Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News atb10) The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28, and ends Monday, May 31, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long.