New Technology, New Generation of Viewers Inform 'Rugrats' Animation Style

By Amber Dowling
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen “Rugrats” went off the air after a decade in 2006, it did so with a handful of Daytime Emmy wins for animated program, a half-a-dozen Kids Choice Awards and its very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It also happened to be the second-longest running animated series on Nickelodeon (“SpongeBob SquarePants” being the longest), it spawned three movies, and the franchise’s licensing and merchandising potential seemed endless.

‘Rugrats’ Actors Talk About the “Multi-Generational” Power of the Nickelodeon Babies

The babies are back – and so are their parents! As if we needed further proof that everything old is new again, the Rugrats – who made their debut in 1991 on Nickelodeon — are getting the reboot treatment. And like so many reboots, Rugrats will seek that elusive alchemy of blending the past and the present. That’s to say that the babies are still babies, many of the familiar voice actors are on board, and the stories will once again tap such sweet longtime Rugrats themes as forging friendships, stimulating the imagination, embarking on adventures and fostering teamwork, but that the animation is state-of-the-art 3D CGI, new actors voice all of the adult characters, and those characters must contend with millennial parenting, current technology and very modern distractions.