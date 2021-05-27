Yum! Brands continues devouring AI companies
The latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology acquisition for Yum! Brands is a provider of food prep and delivery solutions. Yum! Brands Inc. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Australian technology corporation Dragontail Systems Ltd. by way of a $72.4 million all-cash share scheme of arrangement in accordance with Australian corporate law. If successfully implemented, the addition of Dragontail to Yum! Brands’ growing technology portfolio is intended to give Yum! Brands the ability to scale Dragontail’s AI kitchen order management and delivery technology globally.chainstoreage.com