Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Yum! Brands continues devouring AI companies

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

The latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology acquisition for Yum! Brands is a provider of food prep and delivery solutions. Yum! Brands Inc. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Australian technology corporation Dragontail Systems Ltd. by way of a $72.4 million all-cash share scheme of arrangement in accordance with Australian corporate law. If successfully implemented, the addition of Dragontail to Yum! Brands’ growing technology portfolio is intended to give Yum! Brands the ability to scale Dragontail’s AI kitchen order management and delivery technology globally.

chainstoreage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Restaurants#Pizza Hut#Taco Bell#Yum Brands Inc#Dragontail Systems Ltd#Ai#Israeli#Tictuk Technologies#Kvantum Inc#Heartstyles#Cfo#The Habit Burger Grill#Customers#Kitchen#Australian Corporate Law#All Cash Share Scheme#Ky#Dispatching Drivers#Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
KFC
Related
EconomyAdvertising Age

Yum Brands CMO on why marketers must leave their 'happy place'

Ken Muench holds a dual role that’s unique in the marketing industry. He is the chief marketing officer of Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the smaller Habit Burger Grill. He is also chief strategy officer and co-founder of Collider Lab, a strategic consultancy that Yum acquired in 2015. Muench and the Collider team work with Yum’s brands, and some outside clients, to hone strategies and boost results.
EconomyBusiness Insider

DoorDash Launches Services In Japan

(RTTNews) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc (DASH) said it has launched its services in Japan, beginning with Sendai. It marks the company's first market expansion in Asia and third country outside the U.S., including Australia and Canada. Using the DoorDash app, consumers in Sendai can order from hundreds...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle is raising its menu prices

Chipotle Mexican Grill has raised its menu prices by about 4%, the chain’s CEO revealed at an investor event this week. CEO Brian Niccol blamed the increase on higher labor costs in a tight hiring market. “We really prefer not to take pricing,” Niccol said at the Baird 2021 Global...
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

Chipotle increasing menu prices to offset rising employee wages

Chipotle Mexican Grill is raising its menu prices by as much as 4% in order to offset the cost of increased employee wages instituted last month, the fast-casual restaurant chain said. In May, the company announced that it was offering increased wages across the board, resulting in a $15 average...
EconomyQSR magazine

Yum! Brands CMO Ken Muench and Former CEO Greg Creed Release Book on Marketing

Yum! Brands, Inc. announced the publication of R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands (Harper Collins; June 8, 2021) by Ken Muench, CMO of Yum! Brands, and Greg Creed, former CEO of Yum! Brands. The book explores the importance of a holistic marketing strategy that creates a brand for the long-term. Muench and Creed share R.E.D. Marketing principles – Relevance, Ease and Distinctiveness – and how they have led Yum!’s well-known brands, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill, to sales growth around the world.
Posted by
TheStreet

Domino's® Urges Customers Not To Buy NFTs From The Noid™

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) - Get Report , the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales,knows that the Noid is back and will stop at nothing to thwart great pizza deliveries. However, recent Noid innovations featured in the latest Domino's television campaign, such as the infamous Pizza Crusher, Pizza Slayzer and giant Noid Balloon Blockade, haven't stopped tech-savvy Domino's from delivering delicious pizza to families nationwide. What's a villain to do?
TechnologyZDNet

AI transcription company becomes unicorn

A transcription and captioning company is the latest to join the unicorn club. Verbit, which has developed an AI-centered speech-to-text process that's highly accurate, has closed a Series D worth $157 million on a valuation in excess of $1 billion. "The transcription market has been ripe for innovation. That's the...
Economybeveragedaily.com

Big companies and start-up brands: An evolving relationship

Over the last decade, beverage companies have often turned to acquisitions to expand their portfolios. But more recently, the appetite for investing in innumerable small brands has waned, with innovation being taken in-house. What does that mean for the beverage industry as a whole?. In the past, the story might...
Retailsmarteranalyst.com

ChromaDex launches Tru Niagen® in Walmart Stores; Shares Pop 7%

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), a nutraceutical company, launched its flagship healthy aging nutrient Tru Niagen® in 3,800 Walmart stores across the United States. Shares were trading around 7% higher in early trade on Tuesday at the time of writing. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the first major retailer to offer Tru Niagen®...
Economyrivertonroll.com

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
RestaurantsAOL Corp

McDonald's automated drive-thru is just the latest sign of robots taking over fast-food

Fast-food's biggest players are letting the robots right in through the front door as they seek out ways to overcome rising wages and worker shortages. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski disclosed at a recent Wall Street conference the company is testing automated voice ordering for its drive-thru. The tests are being conducted at about 10 locations in McDonald's backyard of Chicago, IL.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Instacart to offer ButcherBox meats for delivery

Instacart, the nation’s largest online grocery delivery platform, has partnered with the ButcherBox brand of high-quality protein to make grass-fed beef and other meats more accessible to Americans across the U.S. The pilot program, launched Friday, is now available for customers across the greater New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Yum! Brands CEO buys waterfront Gulf Stream home

The CEO of Yum! Brands, owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has a new kitchen to dine in. David Gibbs paid $8.5 million for a waterfront home in Gulf Stream, property records show. A trust in Patricia Moran’s name sold the 6,401-square-foot house at 550 Middle Road. Moran is the former chair and CEO of JM Family Enterprises, a Deerfield Beach-based auto company that was founded by her father, Jim Moran.
EconomyPosted by
TheSpoon

A Few Thoughts on Yum’s Dragontail Deal

This is the web version of our newsletter. Sign up today to get updates on the rapidly changing nature of the food tech industry. Greetings from Eastern Kentucky, where I’m taking a quick breather from the restaurant world and am off to tour AppHarvest’s high-tech greenhouse. But first, a few...
Businesstechaeris.com

MeWe growth continues, and the company appoints new CEO

It’s been a while since we’ve written about one of the newest social networks on the internet, MeWe. The growth of MeWe started back when Google+ was being killed. At the time, millions of Google+ users were seeking other platforms to move to, and many of us landed on MeWe.