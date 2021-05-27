Cancel
NHL

The BSH bandwagoner’s guide to the North division

By Eamon Smith
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we near the end of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s time we review another division’s contenders for the ultimate prize in a continuation of the Broad Street Hockey bandwagon extravaganza. In keeping with in the original article (a guide to the Central division you can read here, and the West here), this article will be a brief overview of the remaining teams featured in the all-Canadian North division, through the eyes of me, Eamon Smith, a college student with nothing better to do besides watching hockey all day. The goal here is to ascertain at least one team within the division that you’re rooting for to win out, or at least for you to be more informed about these teams than before you read. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

www.msn.com
