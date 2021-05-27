Cancel
Instacart cuts grocery delivery to 30 minutes in select locations

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new “Priority Delivery” option from Instacart aims to bring the in-store express lane shopping experience online. Instacart, which recently began offering alcohol delivery from select 7-Eleven stores in as fast as 30 minutes, is launching grocery delivery across more than 300 store locations in as fast as 30 minutes in more than 15 of the largest U.S. cities. The company’s new Priority Delivery service is available from participating stores of grocers and specialty retailers including Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros., in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

