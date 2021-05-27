Instacart cuts grocery delivery to 30 minutes in select locations

BOISE, Idaho — Fetch Rewards, the nation’s No. 1 consumer-loyalty and shopper-rewards app, announced Tuesday its first-ever retail partnership with Albertsons Cos. The partnership between Fetch Rewards and Albertsons Cos. comes after a successful five-week pilot program aimed at driving Fetch users to shop at nearly 200 of the company’s stores. Albertsons Cos. leveraged Fetch Rewards’ direct, one-to-one consumer relationship and sent users personalized offers to drive market activations and customer acquisition. The campaign resulted in strong incremental sales from existing shoppers. It also drove a significant number of new and re-engaged users to the stores who were established Fetch Rewards fans.