Klarna has announced the launch of a new shopping feature that allows customers to pay in instalments at any retailer, even if it does not offer the service. Through the new app feature, customers can shop at any online retailer and use Klarna’s pay-in-3 directly in the app, regardless of whether the retailer has partnered with the Buy Now, Pay Later provider or not. Furthermore, customers can also use the app to set monthly budgets and personal spend limits.