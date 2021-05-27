Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

There is a change at the head of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC), the group that not only has the ear of Washington policymakers, but has also helped broker some radio station sales to newcomers. MMTC has named media and telecom industry lawyer Bob Branson as its new President and CEO. He has previously worked as a staff attorney at the National Association of Broadcasters and the Federal Communications Commission. Branson succeeds Maurita Coley, who has retired from the position after heading MMTC for the past three years.