Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

George Lucas Funded the Most Iconic Sequel of All Time By Himself

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody — not film studios, nor movie fans, nor even George Lucas himself — expected the original Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to be the smash hit that it was. Then, following the impressive debut of the now-iconic Star Wars franchise, Lucas created what is arguably the most iconic sequel of all time — Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Billy Dee Williams
Person
Walt Disney
Person
George Lucas
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Film Star#Star Wars Fans#Movie History#Millennium Falcon#Esb#20th Century Studios#Bank Of America#Paramount#Raiders Of The Lost Ark#The Indiana Jones#Lucasfilm Ltd#Walt Disney Company#Imperial#Rebels#Rebellion#Death Star#Movie Fans#Cinematic History#Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney Doesn’t Care That the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels Are Being Erased

When The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm (and with it, the Star Wars franchise) from George Lucas in 2012, fans weren’t exactly sure what to expect. Then, immediately on the heels of the acquisition, Disney announced that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was in development. Disney and Lucasfilm already had...
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Luke Skywalker’s Severed Hand Created Snoke: Questions Answered

Several days ago, I wrote an article about a new Star Wars comic book that shows readers how Emperor Palpatine created Snoke. As you’ll recall, Snoke just sort of came about out of nowhere in the sequel trilogy, and his story also turned out to go nowhere. This was the result of incompetent planning for the new trilogy, as well as a desire to subvert expectations at the cost of logic. So, it’s been left up to Marvel and Lucasfilm to tell the story inside graphic narratives. Unfortunately, these writers are also just as incompetent as Abrams and Johnson. Their solution for the Snoke-out-of-nowhere dilemma? It was Luke Skywalker’s severed hand that did it — like an omnipotent Cousin It.
MoviesGeekTyrant

A Photo of Director Steven Spielberg Dressed Up as Darth Vader Surfaces

Here’s another fun thing that came out of Star Wars Day earlier this week. This is an old photo of director Steven Spielberg dressed up in a Darth Vader costume. The photo was shared on the official Twitter account of Spielberg’s production company Amblin. The costume he’s wearing is high quality and I wonder if it might be one of the actual Vader costumes that Lucasfilm may have had laying around. It just looks incredibly authentic.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Why the 1980s is my favorite Star Wars decade

I was born in 1982, five years after the release of the original Star Wars (later renamed A New Hope). I don’t remember exactly when I saw it for the first time (I always tell people I was 4 years old), but I remember that after I saw it, I couldn’t stop rewatching it. And soon after, watching The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi helped to set in stone my love for all things Star Wars. Though the universe George Lucas created with the original trilogy has expanded and evolved over the past four decades, I’ll always remember the 1980s as my favorite Star Wars decade.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg Shared Hilarious Magazine Ad Tradition

If someone asked you to name a George Lucas or Steven Spielberg movie, chances are you could. Lucas brought the global runaway success of Star Wars to our screens in the late 70s, spawning an entertainment mega-franchise. Spielberg has carved out one of the most successful directorial careers in the industry.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

How the movie-going experience has changed since A New Hope

In 1977, Star Wars was a movie few people believed would be successful. George Lucas faced many challenges in getting any studio to agree to let him make the film, and then the actual filming of it brought many of its own challenges. The story itself was a little difficult to take seriously at first glance. It was a movie that probably should have been quickly forgotten by the few people who would likely see it. Even Lucas believed the movie would be a failure.
Movies411mania.com

Ranking the Star Wars Films From Worst to Best

I gathered some friends together, and we ranked the live-action, theatrically released Star Wars films! Here are the voters:. 11. Attack of the Colones (dir. George Lucas) Here’s the thing. This movie has a bad reputation because of some historically bad dialogue. George Lucas never should have attempted to write romantic dialogue, but the idea of a love story in this universe is appealing. The execution is just so terribly wrong. Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman had no chemistry. Christensen’s Anakin spends so much time whining, and that’s probably the other aspect of this film that’s most well known. Let’s highlight some positives: John Williams score for the romance is very good and saves it from feeling completely awful. Yoda fighting Dooku is still cool even with the CGI not looking that great. The final sequence is great in theory even though, again, in practice, it may not have aged well. Ewan McGregor is also a very good Obi-Wan Kenobi, too.
MoviesObserver

Here Are All the Upcoming Star Wars Movies and Shows in the Works

Fortunes of fate change quickly in Hollywood and the winds of discourse seem to blow particularly hard when it comes to Star Wars. The franchise has endured a tumultuous run in recent years that have exceeded the highest of highs and plummeted to the lowest of lows. Lucasfilm delivered its...
MuseumsSmithonian

Star Wars X-Wing at the Smithsonian

As visitors observe the work of museum conservators in the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar, they may hear the echoing refrain “Use The Force, Luke. Let go!” in the background of the cavernous facility, part of the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, which recently reopened after being closed due to Covid-19. It might not be the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but rather a wisecracking visitor staring at the Smithsonian’s newest artifact: an X-Wing Starfighter.
Moviestechadvisor.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date, cast, news & rumours

Here’s what we know so far. There’s no set release date for the Obi-Wan series just yet, which will be exclusive to Disney+ whenever it does start airing. That's also where you'll find The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, alongside the Star Wars movies, if you fancy signing up. The...