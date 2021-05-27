Cancel
In the Moment: Bikepacking Across New Zealand (Kopiko Aotearoa)

By Logan Watts
bikepacking.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, Greg Edwards rode across New Zealand on the Kōpiko Aotearoa bikepacking route. Along the way, he made this film to reflect on his experience and the nature of traveling by bike. Watch it here and find out more about the route…. In February 2021, Greg Edwards (@greg.hikes)...

#Piko#The K Piko Aotearoa#Touraotearoa Nz#Bike Travel#East Cape#Love#Hikes
