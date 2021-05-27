In the Moment: Bikepacking Across New Zealand (Kopiko Aotearoa)

Cass Gilbert spends a near perfect holiday touring with his son Sage around France’s delightful Île de Ré, pondering the merits of traffic-free riding for family adventures, whatever the surfaces may be. If kite flying, beachcombing, oyster sampling, and ice cream eating sound like your idea of an appealing summer escape, you’ll likely enjoy yourself there as much as they did, too… I’ve long been a proponent of riding unpaved roads whenever possible. In part, it’s because they invariably promise less vehicular traffic, my arch-nemesis on any bike tour. It’s also, I’ll admit, because I savour both the feel, and the very sound, of rubber on dirt. Oh, that delectable and delicate scrunch! Aural and tactile pleasures aside, the pace of life invariably slows down as well. I can even venture haphazardly from one side of the road to another in a way that I can’t when I’m hemmed in by asphalt and painted lines. And for one reason or another, I feel more connected to my environment when I’m riding dirt.