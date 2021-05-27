Cancel
Seattle, WA

Sawant says will pursue legislation banning Seattle Police ‘training with Israeli military and police’

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Kshama Sawant was joined by two of her fellow Seattle City Councilmembers Monday in signing a letter calling for condemnation of Israel’s strikes on Gaza in the renewed conflict with Palestine and announced plans to introduce legislation that would ban Seattle Police from “engaging in training with Israeli military and police.”

