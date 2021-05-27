California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are advancing legislation to end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs. A similar measure died last year despite national outrage over the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Even some supporters made it clear Wednesday that the Senate-approved bill needs more work to clear up what they called vague language and rebalance a state board they said could be biased against law enforcement.www.abc10.com