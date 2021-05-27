Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Burlington School District Releases Equity, Inclusion Report

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington School District released its annual report that measures equitable outcomes for students. The Equity and Inclusion Data Report looks at whether there are disparities between student academic achievement and participation based on race, gender and socio-economic issues. The data shows that African American students, which make up 15% of the student population, are suspended at a higher rate, mychamplainvalley.com reported.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#High School Students#Student Achievement#Academic Achievement#Graduate Students#Ap#Mychamplainvalley Com#Releases#Schools#African American Students#Equitable Outcomes#Disparities#Vt#Teachers#Gender#Recruitment#Progress#Population#Algebra Ii#Restorative Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Swanton, VTSt. Albans Messenger

3 things to know this week: State steps up number of vaccine clinics

Vermont is continuing to push COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, and with the recent emergency authorization of vaccine use for residents age 12 to 15, an additional 27,000 are now eligible. The state has added numerous walk-in clinics and is working with schools to hold in-house clinics across Vermont this week. Also...
vermontbiz.com

VCF hires Molly Walsh as Research and Insight Officer

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation has hired Molly Walsh as a Research and Insight Officer. Walsh joins the Community Foundation after more than thirty years covering Vermont as a newspaper reporter, spending the majority of that time at The Burlington Free Press, and most recently working for five years at the weekly newspaper Seven Days. Her byline has appeared on news stories about affordable housing, childcare, water quality, climate change, racial justice, education equity, land use, and scores of other issues impacting the state.
Chittenden County, VTvermontbiz.com

NVRH Auxiliary presents $9,500 in Scholastic Achievement Awards

(L-R) Hannah Roberts, Committee Chair Beulah McGinnis, Holden Middleton, Kylee Lapete, Olivia Hudson, Katelyn Brown and Ember Rousseau on Friday on April 30, 2021. (Photo/Pat Forest) Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, April 30, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary presented Scholastic Achievement Awards, which totaled $9,000, to six students. The...
Vermont StateWCAX

What calls did Vermont police officers assist with in 2020?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What incidents are police responding to in Vermont? That’s the topic of discussion in a new project by the Vermont Research Center. Despite requesting data from more than 40 departments, they only got information from 11. It showed welfare checks, citizen disputes and noise complaints were...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Champlain’s 143rd Commencement celebrates students’ resilience in virtual and in-person ceremonies

College Awards Honorary Degrees to Commencement Speakers Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College celebrated the resilience of its 2021 graduates with a series of virtual and in-person ceremonies at its 143rd Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 15th. The college awarded honorary doctorates to speakers Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, for their leadership and lifesaving work during the coronavirus pandemic, and featured student speakers Angela Richard, Robbin Suggs Williams, and Paul Leendertse.
Posted by
VTDigger

Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont

“Where we live, our internet is reliable — reliably slow,” one new resident told leaders at a Southern Vermont Economy Summit aiming to recruit and retain more people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont.
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Montpelier Alive Grant Program could welcome in new events to Vermont's Capitol City

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s been a tough year for businesses in Montpelier, and Montpelier Alive wants to help get people out and about again. “It’s incredibly important that we start to come together again. We’ve all been isolated in our homes and not even in work places together anymore. So, coming together as a community and sharing that experience I think is super important,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg.
Bennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
WCAX

Champlain College to stick with virtual commencement plans

NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’. New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A Plattsburgh middle school crossing guard faces charges after a video...
WCAX

Annual Vermont middle school circus program goes virtual, Part 2

The proposal was pushed by a group of people who say they suffered physical abuse while living at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington, which closed in 1974. Workers start drawing shots around 7 a.m. and won't stop until they've drawn what they need for the day. Saint Michael’s College...
WCAX

New Burlington public safety survey launches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After four months in the making, the city of Burlington’s new public safety survey is officially up and running. The assessment, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, seeks Burlington residents’ input on how to make the Queen City safer and healthier. It asks people how safe they feel in Burlington during the day and at night, what they think the biggest public safety concerns are, and how comfortable they are calling Burlington police.
vpr.org

Commuting Through COVID: As Ridership Decreased During The Pandemic, State Focused On Safety

In a year that’s taken us for an uncertain ride, public transportation services in Vermont have remained accessible, reliable, and most of all, safe. After the long, dark winter, early spring has resurfaced sunshine, songbirds, and the squawking of seagulls in Vermont. In downtown Burlington, a busy spot no matter the weather, is Green Mountain Transit’s bus station on Cherry Street.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Vaccine clinics for hospitality workers begin Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Walk-in vaccine clinics will be available for tourism and hospitality workers starting Friday in various locations across Vermont. We’re told it’s thanks to a partnership with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing and the Vermont Department of Health. Over the next...
WCAX

Harassment charges filed against Plattsburgh crossing guard

Champlain College on Saturday will hold its 143rd commencement. NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’. New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Harassment charges filed against Plattsburgh crossing...
WCAX

The search for a new Burlington Police Chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The City of Burlington resumes its search for a new police chief. Mayor Miro Weinberger suspended the cities last year efforts due to the pandemic, with the goal of re-starting the search after the mayoral election. Now the process begins again but this time with public engagement,...
Burlington, VTwamc.org

New Initiative Created To Increase BIPOC Vaccinations In Burlington Area

A new initiative has been launched in Vermont’s most populous county to get people of color vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday board members of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network joined Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger to discuss a new Vermont Health Equity Initiative. Burlington Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Department Public Policy and Research Analyst Belan Antensaye says the initiative is intended to close the racial gap in vaccinations.