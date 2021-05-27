Cancel
Men's Basketball Inks Anderson

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho men's basketball has announced the signing of Trevante Anderson, a transfer from the University of San Francisco. "We are incredibly happy to add Trevante to our program. He is going to add a level of toughness, skill, and competitive spirit that we were looking for," said head coach Zac Claus. "We also believe that he will bring with him some natural leadership qualities that will propel us moving forward. This is yet another positive day for Idaho basketball."

