Men's Basketball Inks Anderson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota men's basketball head coach Paul Sather announced the hiring of Steven Aldridge as an assistant coach on Friday. "Steven comes from a highly successful program that played for conference championships and made a run in the NCAA tournament while he was there," said Sather. He brings a great deal of experience and energy to our program and has established recruiting relationships throughout the country, in particular the west coast. He has played for and worked with some tremendous coaches and has been highly recommended from all those he has spent time with. He's a perfect fit to our staff and we're excited about getting him to Grand Forks and helping us build North Dakota men's basketball into Summit League champions."