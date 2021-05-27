Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher on old crop and 23 to 25 cents higher on new crop at midday; soybeans are 26 to 32 cents higher; and wheat 18 to 21 cents higher. Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher at midday, with new crop 24 to 26 cents higher on strong spread trade and buying accelerating at midday after good export sales and up-front demand. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound. The weather looks cooler and wetter for most in the Corn Belt in the short term with planting just about wrapped up. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged as the crop advances.

agfax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Dtn#Soybean Oil#Stock Futures#U S Futures#Index Futures#Crude Oil#Dtn Grain#Corn Soybean#Bollinger Band#Kc July#Dow#Wheat Futures#Soybean Futures#Corn Futures#Corn Basis#Spring Wheat#Corn Belt#Midday#Ethanol Margins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 8 cents at $6.87 a bushel; July corn gained 8.25 cents at $6.7750 a bushel; July oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.8725 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 10.50 cents at $15.7225 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat lifts as hot, dry U.S. weather threatens yields

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat futures gained on Friday, supported by persistent dryness and above-average temperatures across the Northern U.S. plains, traders said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended 11-1/2 cents higher at $6.87-3/4 per bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 12-1/4 cents to end at $6.36-1/2. * MGEX spring wheat for July delivery settled 35-1/4 cents higher at $8.12-3/4 per bushel, with nearly every contract month marking life-of contract highs. * For the week, CBOT wheat's most-active contract increased 24-1/4 cents, a 3.65% weekly gain. * U.S. wheat export sales eased to 365,100 tonnes for the week ended May 27, down from the previous four weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Export shipments of 243,200 tonnes were down 56% from the prior four-week average. * Russia has set its wheat export tax at $29.40 a tonne, from June 9-15, the agriculture ministry said. * Warm June weather is helping European wheat crops recover from a chilly, dry start to spring, keeping the region on track for a rebound from last year's disappointing harvest, analysts and traders said. * Iran is believed to have purchased around 195,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender for 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Weather risk adds premium to U.S. corn, soy, wheat markets

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, soybean and wheat futures gained on Friday as hot, dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest threatened yield potential at a time of tight global supply. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) ended 20-3/4 cents higher at...
EnvironmentAG Week

'Freezer to the frying pan' weather impacts crops and markets

Ah the weather in the Northern Plains. Where else can you go from the freezer to the frying pan in just a week?. Freezing temps in the last full week of May grabbed attention as it was a little more widespread than expected and affected the soybean crop more than expected. There will be a lot of soybeans in North Dakota and Minnesota that will need to be reseeded, and that is creating problems with finding seed. Spring wheat and corn were affected by the frost as well. Spring wheat should not see any lingering issues, but the corn crop might. Although no reseeding of corn will be needed, the corn that was hit by the frost will be delayed as it will have to start a new plant.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Higher Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 13 cents, July soybeans are up 16 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is up 7 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, in line with Europe’s markets. On Thursday, the private firm, ADP said private sector jobs increased by 978,000 in May, much more than expected. The report raised expectations for a similar increase in nonfarm payrolls Friday morning, due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Drift on Limited Cash Business

Traders have basically put the cyberattack on JBS in the rearview mirror as the crisis was averted quickly. Live cattle are struggling with the inability of cash to trade higher and how the seasonal decrease in demand will unfold. Hogs price continue to increase with no resistance in sight. Cattle:...
Industryeconomies.com

Midday update for Wheat price 04-06-2021

Wheat price shows positive trading to move above 680.20, which hints the price head to attempt to recover again, which urges caution from the upcoming trading, as holding above this level will lead the price to achieve more rise and head towards 701.00 initially, while the price needs to break 680.20 to revive the negative scenario that targets 659.40 as a next negative station.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Slightly Higher but Limited Movement

Retail fertilizer prices tracked by DTN for the fourth week of May 2021 show continued slightly higher prices, a trend that has been in place over the last two weeks. No fertilizer prices were significantly higher, which DTN designates as 5% or more. UAN32 and DAP prices increased 4% compared...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

ICE canola posting solid gains at midday

WINNIPEG, June 4 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Friday, boosted by gains in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex. Soyoil was posting triple-digit gains, retesting the 10-year highs hit on Thursday before profit-taking came forward. Hot and dry weather forecasts for both Canada...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle slide on higher feed costs

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) feeder cattle futures slipped on Friday, weighing on live cattle as rising corn futures pushed feed prices higher. "I think the downturn in feeders certainly was a factor," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. "I don’t see any other...
Agricultureagfax.com

Moving Grain: ADM to Open Soybean Crush Plant in North Dakota

ADM Announces Plan To Open Soybean Crush Plant in North Dakota. On May 10, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) announced plans to open North Dakota’s first soybean crush facility in Spiritwood, ND. ADM’s plant will have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans into soybean meal and oil per day....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Higher on Sales Data

The cotton market is higher Friday morning in response to a very positive export sales report. Both sales and shipments were higher than last week’s numbers. A summary of USDA’s data is as follows: Net sales of 180,800 RB for 2020/2021 were up 6 percent from the previous week and 82 percent from the prior 4-week average.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

On Wednesday, the USDA released its Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade, a quarterly report from the Department’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and Economic Research Service (ERS). Today’s update includes highlights from the report, which was coordinated by Hui Jiang, Dylan Russell, and Adam Gerval. The Outlook stated that, “U.S. agricultural...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle, Hogs Weaken at Session’s End

Nearby lean hog futures contracts explored fresh contract highs during Friday’s trading session but couldn’t hold them through the end. Feeder cattle contracts, meanwhile, experienced selling pressure throughout the day while feed prices churned upward. Feeder cattle futures led the losses in the livestock market Friday, following through on the...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Study looks at benefits of wheat in corn-soybean crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows that including wheat once every 4 years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
Iowa Statekciiradio.com

Iowa Corn, Soybeans Emerging Ahead of Average

Recent rains helped stimulate crop growth and cool, cloudy conditions allowed needed moisture to stay in the soil last week, according to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers had 3.4 suitable days for fieldwork last week, which included planting, spraying,...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Markets Still Fighting Feed Costs

Livestock futures prices are largely mixed through the first portion of Friday’s trade, with a disappointing export sales report and another day of big gains in feed prices adding a bearish tone to the livestock board. Nevertheless, some active trade in lean hog futures has pulled nearby contracts to fresh contract highs, extending their six-month rally.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Grain prices impact equipment sales, cattle markets

The agricultural economy is working to recover from COVID-19, and no one is busier in 2021 than equipment dealers. As grain prices continued rising this year, farmers began to make new equipment purchases that they’d postponed for several years. However, the livestock sector has a way to go before it joins in on the recovery.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease on inflation fears

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday, pressured by a firming dollar and fears of food price inflation, though concerns of hot, dry weather in growing areas offered support, traders said. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 13-1/4 cents...