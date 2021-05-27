DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

Ah the weather in the Northern Plains. Where else can you go from the freezer to the frying pan in just a week?. Freezing temps in the last full week of May grabbed attention as it was a little more widespread than expected and affected the soybean crop more than expected. There will be a lot of soybeans in North Dakota and Minnesota that will need to be reseeded, and that is creating problems with finding seed. Spring wheat and corn were affected by the frost as well. Spring wheat should not see any lingering issues, but the corn crop might. Although no reseeding of corn will be needed, the corn that was hit by the frost will be delayed as it will have to start a new plant.