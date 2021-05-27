DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat futures gained on Friday, supported by persistent dryness and above-average temperatures across the Northern U.S. plains, traders said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended 11-1/2 cents higher at $6.87-3/4 per bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 12-1/4 cents to end at $6.36-1/2. * MGEX spring wheat for July delivery settled 35-1/4 cents higher at $8.12-3/4 per bushel, with nearly every contract month marking life-of contract highs. * For the week, CBOT wheat's most-active contract increased 24-1/4 cents, a 3.65% weekly gain. * U.S. wheat export sales eased to 365,100 tonnes for the week ended May 27, down from the previous four weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Export shipments of 243,200 tonnes were down 56% from the prior four-week average. * Russia has set its wheat export tax at $29.40 a tonne, from June 9-15, the agriculture ministry said. * Warm June weather is helping European wheat crops recover from a chilly, dry start to spring, keeping the region on track for a rebound from last year's disappointing harvest, analysts and traders said. * Iran is believed to have purchased around 195,000 tonnes of milling wheat in a tender for 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)