Highland, CA

July 4th fireworks at Highland church could draw thousands

By Jennifer Iyer
Redlands Daily Facts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Independence Day event that is expected to draw about 5,000 spectators got the go-ahead from the Highland City Council on Tuesday, May 25. The city agreed to co-sponsor Immanuel Baptist Church’s annual event, in doing so waiving almost $10,000 in fees for law enforcement and traffic control services. The...

