Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kraven the Hunter Role Was First Offered to Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves & Others

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, there we have it. Sony has chosen Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as their Kraven the Hunter for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. But, it has now emerged that was not always going to be the case, with the studio offering the part to several other high-profile names including Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, John David Washington and Adam Driver. According to Justin Kroll, who was one of the first to report Taylor-Johnson's selection, it was the actor's performance in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train that won him the role.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Adam Driver
Person
David Leitch
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Steve Ditko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keanu Reeves Others#Bullet Train#Atj#Triple Frontier#Equalizer#Theimaginativehobbyist#Instagram Topics#Kraven Tires#Star#Director David Leitch#Sony Execs#Likes#Africa#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Today Was Supposed To Be Keanu Reeves Day Before It Was Cancelled

In a hugely fortunate coincidence, when Keanu Reeves agreed to star in the fourth installments of two of his most popular franchises, both Lionsgate and Warner Bros. had the exact same idea in regards to handing out release dates to The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4. That day was May 22nd, 2021, and the internet instantly latched on to the idea of an entire day celebrating one of their biggest heroes, and you can guarantee that a lot of Keanu enthusiasts would have bought tickets for both and watched them one after the other.
ElectionsHollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey’s Possible Run for Texas Governor Gains Steam. Matthew McConaughey is apparently taking some action as he considers running for Texas governor. According to a Sunday report from Politico, the Oscar-winning actor and beloved Texas native…. Matthew McConaughey Booked His Own “We’re Texas” Fundraiser, Raising $7.8M. Jennifer Garner, Jamie...
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony has reportedly found the man to play Kraven the Hunter, the Marvel Comics villain best known as a persistent antagonist of Spider-Man. While Kraven has almost never been the subject of his own comics he’s getting his own movie from Sony, who is looking to turn their corner of Marvel into its own Spidey-centric cinematic universe. And in that movie, Kraven will be played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Henry Cavill may star in Highlander reboot from John Wick director

Henry Cavill is in talks to star in the Highlander reboot from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, according to Deadline. The Witcher star is reportedly set to take the lead role in the reboot, which Stahelski has been trying to make for well over a decade. Eight years ago we reported that Ryan Reynolds had dropped out of the reboot, while over a decade ago there were rumors that Twilight screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg was involved and Fast Five's Justin Lin was set to direct. The Highlander reboot will be produced by Neil H. Moritz and Josh Davis.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Rina Sawayama to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Japanese-British pop singer Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4. This will be Sawayama’s feature film debut. Her role is currently under wraps. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica...
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Kraven The Hunter Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released, Jon Watts revealed that he’d love to have Kraven the Hunter show up as the villain in the third installment. That was the direction everyone assumed things were heading in, too, until it was confirmed that the project now known as No Way Home was going to rely heavily on the multiverse to power its narrative.