Kraven the Hunter Role Was First Offered to Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves & Others
Well, there we have it. Sony has chosen Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as their Kraven the Hunter for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. But, it has now emerged that was not always going to be the case, with the studio offering the part to several other high-profile names including Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, John David Washington and Adam Driver. According to Justin Kroll, who was one of the first to report Taylor-Johnson's selection, it was the actor's performance in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train that won him the role.movieweb.com