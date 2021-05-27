Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

1921 Tulsa massacre survivor: We could smell houses burning

hazard-herald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Abby Phillip reports on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, where a predominately Black community in Oklahoma was attacked in 1921 making it one of the most destructive racial killings in history.

www.hazard-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Phillip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Race#Black Community#Black History#Cnn#Survivor#Smell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tulsa, OKKRDO

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Tulsa, OKabc.com

Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Fire tears through north Tulsa house overnight

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire destroyed a vacant north Tulsa house overnight. Firefighters say it happened around 3 a.m. near Apache and Peoria. Luckily, they were able to put it out quickly. Investigators say the house was boarded up, and no one currently lives there. The cause of the...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Gov. Stitt's PETA prank could pull millions into the economy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — By now you've probably seen how Governor Kevin Stitt responded to a PETA billboard calling him a 'meathead.'. The Governor decided to have a cookout right underneath it. It may look like a joke, but there's much more to the story and what lead up to...