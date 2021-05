After 63 minutes filled with highlight reel saves, Joel Eriksson Ek finally got a puck past Marc-Andre Fleury in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 series lead. It took nearly 63 minutes for a goal to be scored in Game 1 between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. But it sure wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The two teams combined for 72 shots on goal and 128 shot attempts. Joel Eriksson Ek had the 72nd shot on goal and it wound up being the one that ended the game.