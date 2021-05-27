Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Gets a Summer Release Date on Paramount+
Following the recent news that Director Antonie Fuqua's upcoming sci-fi action flick, Infinite, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming, a release date has now been set with the movie debuting exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Infinite should provide audiences with plenty of twists, turns, and explosions in this adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers. The release date was made official courtesy of ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, who revealed the new date during the conglom's first-quarter earnings call.movieweb.com