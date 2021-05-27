Jack Harlow Returns to the Studio to Eat Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Following the news that his DJ was indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges, Jack Harlow is finally speaking out. It was supposed to be a celebratory evening on May 1 because it was "Derby Day," one of the biggest annual events for the state of Kentucky. Harlow was born and raised in the state and booked a gig at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in the city of Louisville. As Harlow and his crew, a group that included his longtime DJ Ronnie Luciano, real name Ronnie Tyson O'Bannon, were enjoying the scene when shots rang out.