Jack Harlow Returns to the Studio to Eat Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

By Complex
First We Feast
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Harlow is a Grammy-nominated rapper and founder of the music collective Private Garden. Check out his debut studio album, “That’s What They All Say,” which is certified GOLD and available now. For the Season 15 premiere, he fulfills his teenage dream of sitting across from Sean Evans IN THE STUDIO and taking on the wings of death. Along the way, Harlow discusses his Louisville roots, his love of ranch, and the art of the ad-lib.

firstwefeast.com
Person
Jack Harlow
