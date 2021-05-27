Cancel
SEGA reveals ‘Sonic Colors Ultimate’ and teases new Sonic Team game coming 2022

By Demi Williams
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Sonic Central live stream, SEGA revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, as well as a mystery Sonic game, by series guardians Sonic Team, set for a 2022 release. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, brand new gameplay footage debuted for the upcoming title, Sonic Colors Ultimate.

